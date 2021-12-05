Eric E. Silagy Sells 62,480 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $2,070,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 334,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

