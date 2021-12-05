Laurence Fink Sells 16,365 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96.

NYSE BLK opened at $899.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $907.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $896.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

