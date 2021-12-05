Henry Schuck Sells 1,127,028 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,127,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $71,059,115.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $88,816,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $70,628,852.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total value of $26,668,000.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 948.66, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

