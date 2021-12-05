Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Sells $328,745,077.35 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $988.31 and its 200 day moving average is $784.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 328.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

