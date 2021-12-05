DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

