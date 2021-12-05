Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE TGI opened at $16.25 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Triumph Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

