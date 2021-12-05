Susquehanna Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $83.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 209.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

