TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TowneBank stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TowneBank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TowneBank by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in TowneBank by 43.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 29.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

