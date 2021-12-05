Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a PE ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 0.50. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

