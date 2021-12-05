Needham & Company LLC Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $181.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.75.

SPLK opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average of $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $108.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

