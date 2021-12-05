Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,271 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVLY stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.49. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 31.40%.

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,131 shares of company stock valued at $142,987 in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

