Northern Trust Corp Sells 56,668 Shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,668 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PDL Community Bancorp worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDLB stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $251.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.45. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

PDL Community Bancorp Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

