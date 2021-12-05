BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,048 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of BGSF worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BGSF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BGSF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BGSF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 25.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth $220,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 40,564 shares of company stock worth $560,602 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BGSF opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. BGSF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

