Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,799 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CEMI stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Chembio Diagnostics Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

