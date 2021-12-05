DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $231.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $389.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

