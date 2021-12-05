Northern Trust Corp Sells 151,168 Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 79.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,168 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orgenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORGS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. Orgenesis Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 million, a P/E ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 112.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.79%.

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

