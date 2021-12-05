Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCU. Citigroup cut their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SCU stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

