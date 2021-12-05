State Street Corp Sells 109,753 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian O. Casey bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Frank bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,406 shares of company stock worth $145,760 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WHG opened at $16.73 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.