Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

KRON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $11.85 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $667.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.