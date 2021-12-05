Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,344 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cocrystal Pharma were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,145,262 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 212,439 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on COCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.