Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $748,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131,547 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 155,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 467,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.