Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $720,000 Stock Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 273.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $100.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

