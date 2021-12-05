Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,848 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,004,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,268,000 after acquiring an additional 374,371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000.

Shares of VALQ stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

