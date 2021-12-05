Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 36,752 Shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,752 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $5,060,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 581,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $6,621,000.

PACXU stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

