Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) vs. Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Smiths Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smiths Group and Shapeways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smiths Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shapeways has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Shapeways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Smiths Group.

Profitability

This table compares Smiths Group and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smiths Group N/A N/A N/A Shapeways N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smiths Group and Shapeways’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smiths Group $3.26 billion 2.35 $385.02 million N/A N/A Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Smiths Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Smiths Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smiths Group beats Shapeways on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems. The Smiths Medical segment develops and markets infusions systems, patient airway and temperature management equipment, and devices for in vitro fertilization, diagnostics, and emergency patient transport. The Smiths Detection segment manufactures sensors that detect explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Smiths Interconnect segment offers electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems. The Flex-Trek segment includes components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. The company was founded by Samuel Smith in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

