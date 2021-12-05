Deere & Company’s (DE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $450.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

NYSE:DE opened at $349.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.17. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

