Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $13.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Bank's efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in growth areas are laudable. Cost-reduction initiatives like workforce optimization, additional real estate reductions, systems rationalization and streamlining of internal processes will help the company achieve its cost/income ratio goal of 70% by 2022, and alleviate bottom-line pressure. Improving deposit balance, backed by a gradually improving economy, and strengthened capital ratios, are tailwinds. Sound liquidity will enable the bank to meet its debt obligations even in uncertain economic situations. However, on the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past year. Low interest rates will keep margins under pressure. Litigation issues due to past misconducts remain headwinds to Deutsche Bank.”

DB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of DB opened at $12.09 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,975,000 after acquiring an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 133,005 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 861,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 768,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

