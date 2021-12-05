Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Bark & Co has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,629,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

