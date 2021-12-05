Raymond James Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $565.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $540.00 to $565.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.12.

COST opened at $528.93 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.09 and a 200-day moving average of $446.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

