Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Critical Survey

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pinduoduo and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 3 7 0 2.70 Concentrix 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus price target of $153.78, suggesting a potential upside of 182.47%. Concentrix has a consensus price target of $158.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.21%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Concentrix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and Concentrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 7.40 -$1.10 billion ($0.36) -151.22 Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.87 $164.81 million $6.59 25.64

Concentrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -3.02% -3.82% -1.45% Concentrix 6.38% 18.96% 9.09%

Summary

Concentrix beats Pinduoduo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

