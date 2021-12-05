Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

