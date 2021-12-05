POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POINT Biopharma Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

