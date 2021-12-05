Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 44,819.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 51,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,094 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,704,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 535.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

