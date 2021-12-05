XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Down 12.9%

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)’s stock price traded down 12.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32. 22,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 935,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Get XOS alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xos Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson bought 35,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.