Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Trading 2.9% Higher

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 65,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Global Industrial by 13.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

