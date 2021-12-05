NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $31.52

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $30.35. NeoGames shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 18,263 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The stock has a market cap of $641.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

