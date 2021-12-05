NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $31.52

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $30.35. NeoGames shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 18,263 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
The stock has a market cap of $641.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
