Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $26.46

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.46, but opened at $25.30. Intapp shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 492 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTA. Truist increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $59,000.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

