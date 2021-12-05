Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $12.58 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

