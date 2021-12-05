CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Update

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,206 shares of company stock valued at $22,805,356. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 234,809 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

