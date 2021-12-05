Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $27.61 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

