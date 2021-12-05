Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Pennon Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Pennon Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PEGRY opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

