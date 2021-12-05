Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTON. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

PTON opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $972,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,926 shares of company stock worth $27,033,825. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

