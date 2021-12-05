JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ICTEF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. International Container Terminal Services has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

International Container Terminal Services Company Profile

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

