Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $143.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

ASAN opened at $66.98 on Friday. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $2,353,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,513,915 shares of company stock worth $149,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

