Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$990,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$744,084. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00. Insiders have sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145 over the last ninety days.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$49.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$23.82 and a 12 month high of C$53.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.75.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

