Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $145.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Shares of COF stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average of $160.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $89.72 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,240,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

