Hong Leong Bank Bhd. (OTC:HLFAF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Hong Leong Bank Bhd. (OTC:HLFAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Get Hong Leong Bank Bhd. alerts:

About Hong Leong Bank Bhd.

Hong Leong Bank Bhd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Financial Services; Business and Corporate Banking; Global Markets; Overseas/International Operations; and Other Operations. The Personal Financial Services segment includes mortgages, credit cards, hire purchase and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Leong Bank Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Leong Bank Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.