D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $119.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.33.

NYSE:DHI opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.00. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,470 shares of company stock valued at $658,736 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 17,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

