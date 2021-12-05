Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Maxim Group

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FENC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.