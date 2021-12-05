The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $83.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $1,322,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 41,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

